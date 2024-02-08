Jets’ Dillon suspended 3 games for hitting Acciari in head

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon has been suspended three games for an illegal hit to the head on Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari Tuesday night.

That means Dillon will not play in the Penguins’ rematch with the Jets on Saturday night in Winnipeg.

He also will miss Winnipeg’s game in Philadelphia Thursday and a home game against San Jose next Wednesday.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

