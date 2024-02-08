Local

Jets’ Dillon suspended 3 games for hitting Acciari in head

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jets Penguins Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins' Noel Acciari (55) is attended to after taking a hit from Winnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon has been suspended three games for an illegal hit to the head on Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari Tuesday night.

That means Dillon will not play in the Penguins’ rematch with the Jets on Saturday night in Winnipeg.

He also will miss Winnipeg’s game in Philadelphia Thursday and a home game against San Jose next Wednesday.

