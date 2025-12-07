Jewish Federation hosts Hamas hostage survivor, Eli Sharabi

PITTSBURGH — An Evening With Eli Sharabi, featuring the powerful testimony of a survivor of 491 days in captivity, is scheduled for Dec. 7, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Congregation Poale Zedeck.

Eli Sharabi’s story of resilience, loss and hope is expected to resonate strongly with attendees, offering a deeply human perspective on global events and broader themes of community solidarity, trauma, survival and the strength of faith.

The event will provide an opportunity for the community to engage with Eli Sharabi’s personal experiences and reflections, which are anticipated to be both moving and newsworthy.

Organizers believe that Sharabi’s testimony will capture not only a compelling individual story but also reflect broader themes that are relevant to many.

