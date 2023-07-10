Ji Man Choi homers as Pirates beat Diamondbacks 4-2

PHOENIX — Ji Man Choi homered for the first time in nearly three months and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Sunday to end the unofficial first half of the season at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Choi’s two-run shot came in the second inning and put the Pirates ahead 2-1. It was the first home run for Choi since April 11 as he sustained an Achilles injury two days later and did not return to action until Friday.

Choi had two of the Pirates’ six hits.

Jack Suwinski’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning snapped a 2-2 tie as the Pirates (41-49) averted being swept in the three-game series. They went 2-5 on their road trip to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers then Phoenix.

