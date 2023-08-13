Joey Porter Jr. returns to practice

PITTSBURGH — Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is returning to practice on Sunday in full pads after missing Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He sustained a left ankle injury last week in practice and had spotty participation ever since the injury.

Joey Porter Jr. suffered the injury last Saturday and was seen having the injury wrapped. But he did not practice on Sunday. Then, Porter Jr. ended up only being limited on Wednesday after practicing in full on Tuesday, indicating that he was unlikely to play. Now, that is passed, and with a job open for the starting cornerback spot, this obviously gives some of the gap between the rookie and Levi Wallace.

Porter Jr. did not participate in team activities on Wednesday. That rose alarm bells. With only three preseason games, Porter Jr. will now have to capitalize on the next two, as long as he is healthy.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group