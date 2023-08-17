Joey Porter Jr. set to make NFL debut

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will welcome back a number of players into the lineup against the Buffalo Bills, many of them not from injury. Guys such as Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt, Patrick Peterson, and others will take the field for the first time this season. However, one key rookie, Joey Porter Jr. will return from a variety of bumps and bruises to make his NFL debut on Saturday.

“We expect all healthy players to play,” Tomlin said. “I am excited about seeing guys for the first time this week that we held out last week like Minkah, Pat Pete, Cam, T.J., and Joey Porter Jr.”

Porter suffered a left ankle injury and then nicked his hamstring a few days before he would have played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, this will be the first significant opportunity for Porter to show off what he can do in-game, and he will have a chance to face the first team offense for the Bills if the Steelers choose to take that avenue.

