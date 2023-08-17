Local

Joey Porter Jr. set to make NFL debut

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers second round draft pick, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) runs a drill during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Pittsburgh Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will welcome back a number of players into the lineup against the Buffalo Bills, many of them not from injury. Guys such as Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt, Patrick Peterson, and others will take the field for the first time this season. However, one key rookie, Joey Porter Jr. will return from a variety of bumps and bruises to make his NFL debut on Saturday.

“We expect all healthy players to play,” Tomlin said. “I am excited about seeing guys for the first time this week that we held out last week like Minkah, Pat Pete, Cam, T.J., and Joey Porter Jr.”

Porter suffered a left ankle injury and then nicked his hamstring a few days before he would have played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, this will be the first significant opportunity for Porter to show off what he can do in-game, and he will have a chance to face the first team offense for the Bills if the Steelers choose to take that avenue.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Plum House Explosion: What we’ve learned about the 6 victims, the legacies left behind
  • Person killed in hit-and-run on Parkway West
  • GetGo to offer $0.50 per gallon discount on gas starting Thursday; here’s how to get it
  • VIDEO: Nearly 80 animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ living conditions in Jeannette home
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read