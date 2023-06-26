Local

Johan Oviedo gem wasted in Pirates’ 2-0 loss to Marlins

By John Perrotto

MIAMI — Johan Oviedo had another quality start but, it wasn’t enough to keep the Pittsburgh Pirates from losing yet again Sunday as they were blanked 2-0 by the Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Oviedo allowed one run in seven innings, yielding six hits while striking out six and not issuing a walk for his fourth quality start in five June outings. Yet the Pirates (35-42) lost for the 12th time in their last 13 games.

Jonathan Davis accounted for the only run off Oviedo when he hit a leadoff home run in the third inning to give the Marlins (45-34) a 1-0 lead. Miami took three of four in the series.

Andrew McCutchen had two hits for the Pirates.

