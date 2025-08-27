Johnstown funeral home director accused of pocketing costs for services she never completed

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is suing a Johnstown funeral home director for allegedly pocketing costs for services she never completed.

Brittany Thomas, who took over Moskal-Reid Funeral Home and Cremation Service from her late father, is accused of collecting pre-paid costs from at least 14 consumers during her time as director.

Thomas allegedly collected $31,749 for services such as cremation, providing death notices and death certificates, though she never fulfilled those services or issued any refunds. The funeral home and its assets were sold in September 2023.

According to the AG’s office, one consumer claims she contracted with Thomas the day her mother died. She and her insurance paid Thomas for services, causing a $12,184 overpayment that Thomas hasn’t refunded.

The Board of Funeral Directors revoked Moskal- Reid Funeral Home’s license, and a cease and desist order was given to both the funeral home and Thomas.

The lawsuit now asks for relief for impacted consumers by requiring Thomas to pay back all defendants who prepaid for services.

“Funeral directors are expected to offer comfort and dignified services, not cause further anguish for Pennsylvanians mourning their loved ones,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Sunday. “This funeral director did not follow the law that requires directors to keep aside payments — in these cases, thousands of dollars that were not reimbursed to consumers.”

