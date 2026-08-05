Jones Not as Sharp, Pirates’ Offense Quiet in Loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Jared Jones’ first start of August didn’t go as well as his month of July, and the Pirates’ offense was quiet in a 4-2 loss to the Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 3rd, 1-0 PIT: Jacob Gonzalez connected on a solo home run to right-center off Logan Henderson (6-1). It was his third homer since joining the Pirates (57-58) and fifth of the season.

Bottom 3rd, 1-1: The Brewers (70-43) immediately responded with a game-tying home run in the bottom of the inning. Jackson Chourio connected on a solo shot to right-center off Jared Jones (2-3) to even the score.

Bottom 4th, 3-1 MIL: Milwaukee took the lead on Andrew Vaughn’s home run to center field. Chourio tacked on another with a two-out RBI single to center.

Top 5th, 3-2 MIL: Endy Rodríguez brought the Pirates back within one with a towering home run down the right field line.

Bottom 5th, 4-2 MIL: With runners on first and second, Luis Lara delivered an RBI single to left field off Wilber Dotel.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group