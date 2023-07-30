Local

Josh Palacios celebrates birthday with walk-off homer in win over Phillies

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Josh Palacios celebrates birthday with walk-off homer in win over Phillies Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Palacios (54) celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting at two-run walk-off home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Andrew Vasquez during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 30, 2023. The Pirates won 6-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — A Bryan Reynolds’ two-run home run ignited a comeback attempt, and Josh Palacios celebrated his 28th birthday with a two-run, walk-off homer in the 10th inning in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on Sunday.

With automatic runner Jared Triolo standing at second, Palacios homered to right field off of Andrew Vazquez to give the Pirates the win.

After Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer off of Rich Hill in the fourth, Reynolds returned the favor with a two-run blast of his own in the sixth to tie the game 2-all.

Reynolds’ blast came after Connor Joe led off the sixth inning with a base hit off of Seranthony Dominguez, the Pirates’ first hit of the game. Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez tossed five no-hit innings prior to being lifted for Dominguez.

