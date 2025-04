Alice Cooper and Judas Priest are coming to the Pavilion at Star Lake.

The show will be played on Oct. 1.

Corrosion of Conformity will join the rock legends for the shows.

The concert is part of the Minuteman Workforce Solutions Concert Series.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click here to buy tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group