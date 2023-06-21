Judge approves Sharpsburg, Aspinwall volunteer fire departments merger

This week marks a new era, a new name and a new logo for Sharpsburg and Aspinwall after a judge signed an order approving the two fire departments becoming one.

It’s a merger a year in the making, but now, Southern Allegheny Valley Emergency Services is official, with Station No. 1 located in Sharpsburg and Station No. 2 located in Aspinwall.

“Ultimately, regionalization is the only way the volunteer fire service is going to be sustainable for the long term,” said Asst. Chief Mike Daniher, who works out of Station No. 1 in Sharpsburg. “We’re working with both municipalities for a long-term funding strategy so the departments are not reliant on fundraisers — rather municipal dollars.”

Daniher said manpower and efficiency were key factors in this decision, with volunteers now able to share gear and equipment and two home bases to work from.

“By joining departments, we’re able to reduce the amount of apparatus we need to purchase, and the price of the apparatus has jumped exponentially,” Daniher said.

Channel 11 asked Daniher what impact this could have on response times. He said he anticipates an improvement in certain situations.

“Two weeks ago, I was stuck in traffic when we got a call, so instead of going to the Sharpsburg station, I turned one street, went to the Aspinwall station, and out the door we went,” Daniher said.

The department will have a chief and deputy chief, and each station will have an assistant, lieutenant, and captain. Those will be decided this fall.

