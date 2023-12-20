Judge denies bond for man accused of racing, causing Dravosburg crash that killed 15-year-old girl

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A judge denied bond for one of the two men charged in a school van crash that killed a 15-year-old girl.

William Soliday’s attorney said he is suffering from serious injuries and needs medical care. A judge ruled he is too much of a danger to the community to be released.

Investigators say Soliday was driving more than 100 mph when he hit a school van along Richland Avenue in Dravosburg on Sept. 20.

Samantha Kalkbrenner, 15, was killed in the crash while on the way to school.

Soliday is charged with is facing multiple felony charges including third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle. The man he was reportedly racing, Andrew Voigt, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury.

