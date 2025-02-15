Judge dismisses Pittsburgh Public Schools lawsuit against Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Pittsburgh Public Schools that would have prompted a countywide property tax reassessment.

The district sued Allegheny County and its executive, Sara Innamorato in April 2024.

The judge threw out the lawsuit on Thursday.

The decision was made because the judge did not believe the school district had the legal right to file the lawsuit.

The lawsuit came after Pittsburgh Public Schools lost millions of dollars in revenue due to successful reassessment appeals, largely by Downtown office buildings.

A countywide reassessment was last held in 2013.

