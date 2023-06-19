Local

Juneteenth forecast: Slightly more humid Monday with temps in the mid 80s

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

Slightly more humid Monday with temps in the mid 80s (6/19/23)

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — You’ll notice a change in the air today as we tap into slightly more humidity from the south. It’s a warmer start this morning and we should top out in the mid-80s this afternoon with increasing clouds. As an upper-level low approaches, a few showers or possibly a storm will develop late this afternoon and evening, particularly Pittsburgh points south. Coverage of rain looks spotty but any shower that does pop could be slow-moving.

We’ll see another chance for a shower Tuesday, but it looks even more isolated than today and limited to areas up along I-80 during the afternoon.

Wednesday looks dry but Thursday and Friday have trended wetter with more numerous showers and storms expected by Friday afternoon. Humidity levels will be elevated again toward late week although clouds and showers will keep temperatures from straying too far from average. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the week as we fine-tune each day’s forecast.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • PHOTOS: Taylor Swift brings record-breaking numbers to Acrisure Stadium during second concert in Pittsburgh
  • Pennsylvania State trooper killed, another injured after shoot-out in Juniata County
  • 2 people dead after plane crash in Cambria County
  • VIDEO: Orange air quality alert issued as people celebrate Juneteenth
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read