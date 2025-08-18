Jury deliberations underway for man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend in Aliquippa

The future of a man on trial, accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, lies in the hands of a jury.

Jurors deliberated whether or not Jason Banks Jr. is guilty of murder from lunchtime until just before 6 p.m. before going home for the day.

Banks is accused of killing Treonna Washington in an Aliquippa alley a year ago. Jurors got the case after a week-long trial that ended with Banks taking the stand in his own defense, where he claimed his roommate shot and killed Washington over a window she broke.

The roommate, Shakeirs Foster, while on the stand earlier in the trial, said Banks pulled the trigger.

Both sides asked the jurors to were asked to weigh the testimony of Banks and Foster to make a decision.

Throughout the first day of testimony, the jury only had one question, asking the judge to give them the definition of first and third degree murder again.

