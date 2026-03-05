Jury finds man guilty of delivering drugs that caused woman’s death in Fayette County

A jury in Fayette County handed down its verdict on Thursday in the case of a drug-related death.

According to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office, Casey Bollinger, 53, was found guilty of delivering heroin, fentanyl and xylazine.

Those substances resulted in the death of Charlene O’Neal, the DA’s office says.

Online court records show Bollinger’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group