Jury finds Pittsburgh man guilty of drug trafficking, firearm charges

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was convicted of firearm and drug trafficking charges for crimes committed on April 30, 2020.

According to the Department of Justice, Randale Chapman, 35, was found guilty of possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, or methylenedioxyamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction

Chapman was also convicted of possessing oxycodone or methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Feb. 5, 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the United States Marshals Service and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation leading to Chapman’s convictions.

