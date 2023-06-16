Jury reaches deliberations in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: what happens next?

PITTSBURGH — The jury has reached deliberations in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial. We took a look at what happens next.

The verdict form that must be completed is 27 pages long and details charges that jurors have to unanimously agree on for each of the 11 victims who were killed. The jury now has the case as we wait for the verdict.

Twelve days of reliving the horror that unfolded inside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, hasn’t been easy for those in the courtroom who’ve listened to details of the gruesome attack. But they say Thursday marks a milestone.

“The trial comes in three parts. This is the, hopefully, the concluding chapter. This is the first section of that chapter,” said Stephen Cohen is the New Light Congregation co-president.

“It’s a relief to be through this phase of the proceedings, but we’re still really at the beginning,” said Jo Recht, president of Dor Hadash.

Thursday, the jury was handed the case of Robert Bowers who is accused of carrying out the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history, where 11 innocent worshippers were shot and killed. The jury was sent to deliberate at 2:30 Thursday afternoon, and while some may have expected a quick verdict, WPXI legal Analyst Phil DiLucente says he’s not surprised that didn’t happen in this case.

“Typically you might see that in an acquittal if the commonwealth has just not made their case or the government,” said DiLucente. “But, whenever it’s a prosecution-favored verdict or it looks and appears the defense has almost agreed to it, I think they just want to go through that evidence methodically. Do their civic duty and make sure that they have those pieces of evidence in their mind whenever the penalty phase eventually comes.”

Friday, jurors will meet back at the Federal Courthouse to pick up deliberations. DiLucente says that could be the day the jury presents its verdict.

“I don’t think it would be unreasonable to believe that tomorrow or very early the following day, that a verdict will be rendered by this jury,” DiLucente explained.

If the Jury finds Bowers guilty, those jurors will then have to decide to sentence him to life in prison or the death penalty. That’s called the ‘penalty phase’ and DiLucente says that could actually last even longer than this guilt phase.

