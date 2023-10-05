Just-released Steelers CB signs with Jets

PITTSBURGH — A week after the Steelers cut cornerback Kalon Barnes from their practice squad, Barnes has resurfaced with the New York Jets, signing with the team early during the week in a flurry of moves. Barnes joined the team’s practice squad back on September 15th. He remained with the team since then, working on the team’s practice squad. Pittsburgh made the moves needing more depth at wide receiver on their practice squad.

Barnes, 24, is a 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback out of Baylor who was a seventh-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Barnes ran a 4.23-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 combine, the second-fastest time since electronic timing was introduced in 1999 and fasted ever for a defensive player. Wide receiver John Ross ran a 4.22-second 40 in 2017 to hold the overall record.

