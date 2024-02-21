Justin Fields praises Pittsburgh, doesn’t want trade from Bears

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Justin Fields have become the most popular offseason rumors so far. Most analysts see the fit as a natural one that could help upgrade the team’s quarterback room, but it’s unknown if the Steelers, or even Fields himself, would want to make a run at the partnership. Though, it is clear that Fields at least wants the saga about his future to end.

“Of course I want to stay,” Fields said on the St. Brown Brothers Podcast. “I can’t see myself playing in another place. If it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans are great. It’s a business; I ain’t got no control over it. The biggest thing with all this going on [is] I just want to it to be over. Let me know if I’m getting traded [or] let me know if I’m staying.”

Fields commented just a bit about the Steelers and Pittsburgh, recalling his rookie year experience there. While the Bears did lose that game, Fields led a rallying comeback that nearly allowed Chicago to pull off the win.

