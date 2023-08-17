Juvenile charged after allegedly jumping firearms counter, threatening staff at sporting goods store

ASPINWALL, Pa. — A juvenile is facing a criminal mischief charge after police said he jumped over the firearms counter, threatened staff and tried to get into the locked cabinets at the Dunham’s Sports store at Waterworks Mall.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the store in the 900 block of Freeport Road just after 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

The officer on scene encountered the juvenile, who was facing an employee who was blocking the door. The male didn’t comply with the officer’s verbal commands to show his hands, officials said.

Police said the officer believed the juvenile was armed and got him into a prone position on the floor, where he complied and showed his hands. He was handcuffed and brought back to his feet.

The juvenile was unarmed and told police he was trying to get an airsoft gun from behind the counter.

According to police, the juvenile was given a trespass warning and citied for criminal mischief. He was released to a guardian’s custody and told he wasn’t allowed to go back to the store.

©2023 Cox Media Group