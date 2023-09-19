Juvenile in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block at 10:43 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they administered aid to the juvenile until medics arrived. He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

As of now, there is no word of any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

