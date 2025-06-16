Juvenile shot in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A juvenile was shot in Aliquippa on Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the shooting happened at the 600 block of Franklin Avenue.

Troopers said they found a juvenile male whom they knew at the scene when they arrived. He had been shot and was taken for medical treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim’s age was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-773-7400.

