Juvenile shot in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A juvenile was shot in Aliquippa on Sunday.
Pennsylvania State Police said the shooting happened at the 600 block of Franklin Avenue.
Troopers said they found a juvenile male whom they knew at the scene when they arrived. He had been shot and was taken for medical treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.
The victim’s age was not provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-773-7400.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group