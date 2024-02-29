Kacey Musgraves bringing ‘Deeper Well World Tour’ to Pittsburgh in November

PITTSBURGH — Country singer Kacey Musgraves is going on tour this year and stopping in Pittsburgh later this fall.

Musgraves will embark on her Deeper Well World Tour starting in Ireland at the end of April. The United Kingdom leg of the tour runs until mid-May, then she kicks it back up in the United States in September with a stop in State College.

The Grammy award-winning singer will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, with Lord Huron and Nickel Creek as supporting acts.

The tour will kick off right after the release of her new album, Deeper Well, on March 15.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 8 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group