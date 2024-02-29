Local

Kacey Musgraves bringing ‘Deeper Well World Tour’ to Pittsburgh in November

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

PITTSBURGH — Country singer Kacey Musgraves is going on tour this year and stopping in Pittsburgh later this fall.

Musgraves will embark on her Deeper Well World Tour starting in Ireland at the end of April. The United Kingdom leg of the tour runs until mid-May, then she kicks it back up in the United States in September with a stop in State College.

The Grammy award-winning singer will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, with Lord Huron and Nickel Creek as supporting acts.

The tour will kick off right after the release of her new album, Deeper Well, on March 15.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 8 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.

