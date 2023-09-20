Local

Kane Brown coming to Pittsburgh in 2024

By WPXI.com News Staff

Photos: CMA Fest 2022 Kane Brown performs during Day 2 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Kane Brown is bringing his “In the Air” tour to Pittsburgh next year.

According to a news release, the country singer will make a stop at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, March 29.

Different country artists will join Brown on tour. According to the release, Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee will perform with him on his Pittsburgh stop.

The presale will begin on Oct. 3, and tickets will go on sale to the public on Oct. 5.

