Kane Brown coming to Pittsburgh in 2024

PITTSBURGH — Kane Brown is bringing his “In the Air” tour to Pittsburgh next year.

According to a news release, the country singer will make a stop at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, March 29.

Different country artists will join Brown on tour. According to the release, Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee will perform with him on his Pittsburgh stop.

The presale will begin on Oct. 3, and tickets will go on sale to the public on Oct. 5.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group