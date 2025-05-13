Kansas, Jefferson Starship to perform in Fayette County

FARMINGTON, Pa. — Two classic rock bands will perform in Fayette County this summer.

Kansas and Jefferson Starship will play at the Timber Rock Amphitheater in Farmington on Aug. 23.

Kansas is best known for songs like “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Point of Know Return,” “Play the Game Tonight,” “Fight Fire with Fire,” and “The Wall.” Jefferson Starship is expected to play hits like Jane,” “Miracles” and “Somebody to Love.”

Tickets range from $49.75 to $129.75 and will go on sale Friday.

Click here to buy tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW.

©2025 Cox Media Group