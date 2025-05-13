Local

Kansas, Jefferson Starship to perform in Fayette County

By WPXI.com News Staff
FARMINGTON, Pa. — Two classic rock bands will perform in Fayette County this summer.

Kansas and Jefferson Starship will play at the Timber Rock Amphitheater in Farmington on Aug. 23.

Kansas is best known for songs like “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Point of Know Return,” “Play the Game Tonight,” “Fight Fire with Fire,” and “The Wall.” Jefferson Starship is expected to play hits like Jane,” “Miracles” and “Somebody to Love.”

Tickets range from $49.75 to $129.75 and will go on sale Friday.

Most Read