Karli Short memorial scholarship expanded to include students at Penn State’s main campus

PITTSBURGH — The memorial scholarship for Karli Short, daughter of NFL great and McKeesport native Brandon Short, is being expanded to include students enrolled at Penn State University’s main campus.

The scholarship was originally made available to students at Penn State Greater Allegheny. After fundraising success, more students are able to be included.

“When we searched for ways to honor Karli and support victims of gun violence, we could think of no better way than to help students achieve the American dream by supporting their education and creating a better tomorrow,” said Brandon Short.

Brandon Short graduated from Penn State University in 1999. His daughter, Karli, was murdered in September 2021 when she was five months pregnant.

“Sadly, gun violence continues to impact the lives of too many young people, but with over $800,000 raised to date, we can offer scholarships and hope to more students who are trying to create a better tomorrow for themselves and their families,” said Brandon Short. “We believe that the best way to celebrate Karli is to help these students overcome trauma and loss and pursue their dreams.”

A red carpet gala fundraiser will be held at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh on Friday, June 7. Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group