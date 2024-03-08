Karns City QB Mason Martin tentatively scheduled to be released from hospital next month

PITTSBURGH — Mason Martin, the local high school quarterback who suffered a brain bleed, is tentatively scheduled to be released from the hospital next month.

Mason’s dad Denny took to Facebook to give an update about his son’s condition Friday.

Denny said Mason has settled in to a pretty comfortable spot. The hospital has increased his fluids which seems to be a big factor in how he feels. It also controls his heart rate.

Denny also said the biggest priority at this time is to reduce the tightness in Mason’s muscles. The hospital has increased his muscle relaxer and injected him with Botox. They will also switch up his stimulants slightly to see if it helps with his focus and agitation.

“It’s a difficult thing to balance. He needs the muscle relaxers but too much will sedate him and make him drowsy. Stimulants will help counteract the drowsiness but too much will make him highly agitated. The difficult part for me is that I know he needs these medications but I often wonder what would happen if he was off all these meds. Is he over medicated? Under medicated? Given the wrong medications? It’s a trial and error process and unfortunately it seems we are running out of rehab time to figure this out,” the post said.

The post also said rehab has been hit or miss for Mason, who sometimes is really into the sessions and sometimes very disconnected and uninterested.

“He is tracking and following at a pretty normal pace. He can move his head and eyes fast enough to keep up with people walking around the room or objects being tossed or rolled. His upper body strength does seem to be coming along. I have witnessed him trying to sit up on a few occasions. His weight is climbing back up as well. The lightest I have seen him was 128. He is now up to 144 and he looks much healthier,” Denny said.

With Mason set to be released next month, Denny also shared that he has “mixed emotions”

“I would love nothing more than to get him back home. However, I feel we haven’t maximized our time here because of all the tinkering with his meds, fluid levels, and agitation. I just don’t think he’s got a fair run at all the therapist have to offer here,” Denny said.

Denny also thanked the community for the continued love and support, saying “it never gets old” and he enjoys all the messages.

