Karns City quarterback transferred to new hospital to start rehab

The family of Mason Martin, the Karns City High School quarterback who collapsed on the field in September, released a positive update on his health.

In a Facebook post, Mason’s dad Denny said after two months at UPMC Presbyterian, he’s been transferred to Mercy Hospital for rehabilitation.

This comes 11 days after Mason had surgery to put a cranial flap in place. The surgery had some complications, but Mason’s condition has continued to improve.

“Each day he has improved and he was awake and alert for a large portion of today,” the post reads in part.

Denny said doctors and nurses lined the walls of Presby to see them off to the new facility.

“Dr. Nail and James were waiting at the door to hug us and see us off. It was an amazing closure to that chapter of our lives,” the post read in part.

Denny said the staff at Mercy are eager to get started working with Mason.

