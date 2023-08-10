Ke’Bryan Hayes’ big night not enough for Pirates in 6-5 loss to Braves

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes did everything he could to try and will the Pittsburgh Pirates to a win, but it wasn’t quite enough as they were defeated 6-5 by the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Trailing 4-0, the Pirates tied things up in the home half of the fourth. With the bases loaded, Jared Triolo legged out an infield single and Alika Williams drove in a run on a groundout.

Ke’Bryan Hayes followed with a two-run single up the middle to tie the game at 4-all.

Hayes’ night wasn’t done. After the Braves took a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth, Hayes hit his second homer in as many games, a solo shot into the bullpens to tie the game again in the seventh.

