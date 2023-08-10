Local

Ke’Bryan Hayes’ big night not enough for Pirates in 6-5 loss to Braves

By Danny Demilio

Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes did everything he could to try and will the Pittsburgh Pirates to a win, but it wasn’t quite enough as they were defeated 6-5 by the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Trailing 4-0, the Pirates tied things up in the home half of the fourth. With the bases loaded, Jared Triolo legged out an infield single and Alika Williams drove in a run on a groundout.

Ke’Bryan Hayes followed with a two-run single up the middle to tie the game at 4-all.

Hayes’ night wasn’t done. After the Braves took a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth, Hayes hit his second homer in as many games, a solo shot into the bullpens to tie the game again in the seventh.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Lawrence County
  • Woman takes Lyft hundreds of miles, fires gun where child lives with foster family, police say
  • Woman mowing lawn gets hit with snake dropped by hawk; then the hawk attacked
  • VIDEO: Postal worker robbed of master key in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read