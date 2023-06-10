Local

Ke’Bryan Hayes goes 5 for 5 as Pirates outlast Mets 14-7

By John Perrotto, Sports Now Group

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates followed perhaps their two worst losses of the season by beating the New York Mets 14-7 on Friday night at PNC Park.

The Pirates lost back-to-back games to the worst-in-MLB Oakland Athletics on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving up 20 runs in the process.

Facing the Mets, who have the highest payroll in baseball history at $355 million, the Pirates racked up 17 hits and won for the seventh time in their last nine games while extending New York’s losing streak to seven games.

