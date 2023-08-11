Local

Ke’Bryan Hayes heating up, providing veteran voice for rookies

By Griffin Floyd - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Griffin Floyd - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes sputtered through a 1-for-15 stretch in his first four games back from a back injury that sidelined him for nearly a month. Since then, he’s on a 7-for-13 tear, with the Pirates going blow for blow against the Atlanta Braves, MLB’s best, in that time.

While Hayes was a key to Thursday’s victory, his performance is part of a larger trend where the Pirates have split or won every series since July 24 in San Diego.

Hayes provided insight on his hot streak following Thursday’s game.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Concerns arise over ‘vulgar’ signs along North Fayette road
  • 5 killed when recreational vehicle blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer
  • Study: Dementia risk may increase with long-term use of acid reflux drugs
  • VIDEO: McKeesport teachers could return to class without a contract
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read