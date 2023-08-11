Ke’Bryan Hayes heating up, providing veteran voice for rookies

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes sputtered through a 1-for-15 stretch in his first four games back from a back injury that sidelined him for nearly a month. Since then, he’s on a 7-for-13 tear, with the Pirates going blow for blow against the Atlanta Braves, MLB’s best, in that time.

While Hayes was a key to Thursday’s victory, his performance is part of a larger trend where the Pirates have split or won every series since July 24 in San Diego.

Hayes provided insight on his hot streak following Thursday’s game.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

