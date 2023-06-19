Local

Keeanu Benton impressing coaches at Steelers minicamp

By Chris Ward

Keeanu Benton impressing coaches at Steelers minicamp

PITTSBURGH — The real test will come in about six weeks at Saint Vincent College when the pads come on, but thus far, Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar likes what’s he’s seen from rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.

“He’s doing a great job,” Dunbar said. “He hit the ground running when he got here after the draft for rookie minicamp. He’s a smart kid. He’s a big athletic, mobile kid. So, I’m really happy with what we got.”

Dunbar confirmed to Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders that Benton has been working exclusively at nose tackle.

