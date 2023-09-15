Keller, Pirates outlast Gray, Nationals in 2-0 pitchers’ duel

PITTSBURGH — It was an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel at PNC Park on Thursday afternoon, and Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates came out on top against Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals 2-0.

The Pirates’ victory gave them a series win over the Nationals three games to one.

Keller (12-8) masterfully navigated the Nationals’ lineup through his eight innings on the mound. The right-hander allowed only two hits and a walk while striking out seven batters.

