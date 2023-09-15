Local

Keller, Pirates outlast Gray, Nationals in 2-0 pitchers’ duel

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Keller, Pirates outlast Gray, Nationals in 2-0 pitchers’ duel Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, right, celebrates with catcher Jason Delay after getting the final out of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The Pirates won 2-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — It was an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel at PNC Park on Thursday afternoon, and Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates came out on top against Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals 2-0.

The Pirates’ victory gave them a series win over the Nationals three games to one.

Keller (12-8) masterfully navigated the Nationals’ lineup through his eight innings on the mound. The right-hander allowed only two hits and a walk while striking out seven batters.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Allegheny County
  • Wife of worker who fell from roof, died in Robinson Township working to keep legacy alive
  • Woman charged with arson for allegedly starting fire in East Liberty Whole Foods stairwell
  • North Side residents voice concerns about Allegheny General Hospitalâ€™s expansion plans
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read