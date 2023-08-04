Keller, Pirates roughed up in 14-1 loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers unleashed a hitting barrage against Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates as the Bucs were dismantled 14-1 on Thursday night at American Family Field.

After the Pirates jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Jack Suwinski run-scoring groundout, Keller (9-8) allowed two runs in the home half of the inning when Sal Frelick doubled into left-center.

The following inning, Keller allowed hits to the Brewers’ first four hitters in the inning and Milwaukee struck for three more runs.

Brice Turang capped off Milwaukee’s big night against Keller with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to but the Brewers up 8-1.

Keller’s final line read 5.0 innings, nine hits, eight runs, three walks, five strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

