Keller shelled again as Pirates fall 7-5 to Angels

PITTSBURGH — The Los Angeles Angels shelled Mitch Keller for six runs, claiming the series against the Pirates with a 7-3 win.

That marks 14 runs allowed and an 11.45 ERA for the purported staff ace in Keller’s two starts since the All-Star Break.

Bryan Reynolds and Shohei Ohtani hit dueling solo shots in the first inning.

Angels’ first baseman Eduardo Escobar plated a run when he doubled with runners at the corners and no outs in the second, but Keller managed to strand two runners in scoring position from there.

The wheels fell off in the fifth inning, when Keller allowed home runs on back to back pitches, part of a four-run frame that put the Angels up 6-2.

