Kenny Pickett feels like he could play this week: ‘I always try to push myself’

PITTSBURGH —

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said that he feels he could be ready to play this week against the Seattle Seahawks, but that it’s up to team trainers and coaches, and how he looks in practice to make that decision.

“I feel like I could [play this week],” Pickett said. “I always try to push myself. It’s the trainers. It’s the coaches. It’s what they see me moving and how they want to go about it.”

Pickett says in the meantime, he’s just showing up at practice and following the progression lined out for him by the team’s medical staff.

“It’s just taking it a day at a time,” he said. “They have a plan for me. I’m just going with what they’re telling me.”

