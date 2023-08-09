Kenny Pickett says he’ll play in Steelers first preseason game

Kenny Pickett will suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team’s first preseason game of the 2023 season this Friday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Pickett said after the team’s training camp practice at St. Vincent College on Tuesday.

He said he does not know how long he will play.

“I’m on go,” Pickett said. “I’ll be in there for however long they want me to be. When they pull me, they’ll pull me out. I’m excited to play.”

Last season, then-starter Mitchell Trubisky played the first two offensive series for the Steelers in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He was followed by Mason Rudolph, who got the final three drives of the first half. Pickett, then third on the depth chart, played the entire second half.

