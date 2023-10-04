Kenny Pickett says he’ll play Sunday vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH — Steelers QB Kenny Pickett vowed to play on Sunday against the Ravens after practicing on Wednesday, stating that while the injury is there, he will play and be ready to go in the critical rivalry game. According to the doctor’s recommendations, he took a limited amount of reps on Wednesday. Pickett says he will be ‘ready to go’ on Sunday.

“I took what I needed to take in terms of what they were telling me,” Pickett said. “You know, according to what the doctors and trainers say, the reps will probably go as they say.

Pickett wore a massive knee brace on Wednesday to help stabilize the injured left knee. While reported as a bone bruise, a muscle strain and a potential MCL injury were also involved. Pickett was seen stretching and throwing during the portion of the practice open to photography, which does not include any team or full-contact periods. The Steelers are wearing pads for their practice, as Tomlin suggested they would after he perceived them as the less physical team in their Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans.

