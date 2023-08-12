Kenny Pickett shines, notches TD in first preseason drive

TAMPA, Florida — The Steelers got a wonderful first look at their quarterback Kenny Pickett as Pickett led the Steelers on a 10-play, 83-yard drive for a touchdown against the Buccaneers. Now, the Buccaneers played their entire second-team defense, but the Steelers’ offense looked like did well, led by Pickett under center.

It all started right away on a good note, as Pickett found Diontae Johnson on a curl route. He would do the same on the second play and find Pat Freiermuth for easy moving of the chains from the team. But then the team got behind the sticks and ended up with a third down and 10. But Pickett made the Buccaneers pay by breaking contain on the right side of the offensive line. He slid out of the pocket when the pressure started to get down on him, and kept his eyes downfield to power a good throw to Johnson on the sideline.

Pickett would make another gorgeous throw two plays later after a Jaylen Warren 10-yard rip. This time going to his left, Johnson would run a crosser and be wide open. Pickett looked deadeye accurate on this drive, but especially on the run and out of the pocket, passing up some dump-offs in order to push the ball into the intermediate areas down the field.

