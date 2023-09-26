Local

Kenny Pickett takes leap forward in Steelers win over Raiders

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday Night Football LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scrambles during the first quarter in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Steelers have tried to find the Kenny Pickett from the preseason throughout the season’s first two weeks. Coming into their Week 3 clash against the Raiders, they would have a lighter matchup but guaranteed little, with Pickett struggling with everything. To begin the game, it didn’t feel like much would come of a matchup where the team got little going throughout their first two drives.

Then, Kenny Pickett hit Calvin Austin III for a 72-yard touchdown. In arguably his best throw of the season, Pickett brought the team back, and from there on out, it felt like Pickett got a bit of his ‘mojo’ back. Was it perfect? Hardly. But the team took a leap offensively largely because of Pickett’s leap.

