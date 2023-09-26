Kenny Pickett takes leap forward in Steelers win over Raiders

The Steelers have tried to find the Kenny Pickett from the preseason throughout the season’s first two weeks. Coming into their Week 3 clash against the Raiders, they would have a lighter matchup but guaranteed little, with Pickett struggling with everything. To begin the game, it didn’t feel like much would come of a matchup where the team got little going throughout their first two drives.

Then, Kenny Pickett hit Calvin Austin III for a 72-yard touchdown. In arguably his best throw of the season, Pickett brought the team back, and from there on out, it felt like Pickett got a bit of his ‘mojo’ back. Was it perfect? Hardly. But the team took a leap offensively largely because of Pickett’s leap.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group