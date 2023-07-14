Kenny Pickett’s best and worst traits with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Year two will be the all-important year for Kenny Pickett, but looking back on his rookie year, there are some questions to still be had about Pickett and where he heads from here in the Steelers offense. However, there is one part of his game that seems undeniable at this point.

That part of his game would be the out-of-structure ability. So, when PFF went into a deep dive on Pickett before his second season, that was the one thing that stuck out in spades. From the time he took over the offense, he ranked 1st in the NFL with a 91.9 PFF grade on scramble drills. In general, he was 3rd in the NFL in PFF grade outside the pocket with a 72.6 passing grade.

“After Week 4, his first NFL game, Pickett’s passing grade on “scramble drills” was 91.9, the highest grade of any quarterback in the NFL during that time,” analyst Nick Akridge said. “The play was never over in his mind, and he did a great job of keeping his eyes up, always looking for his receivers.”

