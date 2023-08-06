Local

Kennywood Fall Fantasy Parades begin for the 2023 season

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Fall Fantasy Parades have officially kicked off in Kennywood for the 2023 season.

The first parade was held on Saturday and will continue every night the park is open through Aug. 20.

High school and college bands will march through the park and perform.

In honor of the 125th anniversary of the park, several floats commemorating its history will join the bands on their march.

Fall Fantasy Parades have been held at Kennywood for 73 years.

Click here for a full list of the bands performing in Fall Fantasy Parades at Kennywood.

