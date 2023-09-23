Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest begins, park dealing with some power outages on opening night

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — From screams of fear to cheers of joy, fans flocked to Kennywood Friday night to celebrate the opening of Phantom Fall Fest.

“It’s great. I’m hoping to not get scared, but I’m looking forward to all the rides and cool activities,” said visitor Sade Henley.

The spooky special event features six haunted houses and four scare zones, while around 30 of the park’s rides run as well.

“It’s a great time for families, it’s a great time if you like haunted houses, of course, if you like rides, of course, there’s seasonal food and drinks, so it kind of has it all,” said Kennywood Communications Manager Tasha Pokrzywa.

Kennywood has been experiencing some power outages throughout the week, but Pokrzywa says crews have been working around the clock to get it back on.

Most was restored in time to open the park Friday night.

The remaining outages were mostly contained in the Lost Kennywood section.

“Some of the things are modified for this weekend, but it’s still going to be a really great experience,” Pokrzywa said. “And also we don’t want anybody to feel their experience was lessened so we’re offering them a ticket once they enter the park today for a return visit to Phantom Fall Fest.”

That free return ticket is being offered to visitors all weekend.

Visitors, like Henley, were not letting the outage spoil their fun, but they were happy about the chance to come back for free.

“I think that’s good because it makes me feel like you want to come back and welcome, so I appreciated that they did that,” Henley said.

Phantom Fall Fest runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the end of October.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group