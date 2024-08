WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park will be closed on Friday, Aug. 9, due to remnants of Tropical Storm Debby that are expected to move through the area.

In a social media post, the park said all tickets dated for Aug. 9 will be valid for any operating day through Sept. 14.

“We will see you on Saturday!” the post said.

