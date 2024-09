Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest has been nominated as one of the best theme park Halloween events in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

This is the park’s 22nd season being nominated for the award.

Click here to cast your vote through Oct. 21.

