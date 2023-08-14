PITTSBURGH — The annual Kickoff and Rib Festival returns to Acrisure Stadium Aug. 30 through Sept. 4.

In addition to some of the best ribs in the country, the festival will feature football, free concerts, food and fun.

Admission to the festival grounds is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

There will be free performances by The Clarks, The CommonHeart, Billy Price, and the world debut of the newest interactive show from Squonk Opera, plus, daily rides and games.

Fans must purchase tickets in order to enter Acrisure Stadium for the Pitt Panthers football game on Sept. 2, and must also pre-register for the Steelers 5k Run & Walk, the Steelers Youth Football clinic, Hall of Honor Museum admission, and the Cornhole Tournament benefitting The Veterans Place of Pittsburgh.

Visit www.AcrisureStadium.com/ribfest for a full schedule and event updates.

