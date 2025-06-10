Kids bask in opportunity to see favorite golfers, get autographs at U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — There is so much for fans to see at Oakmont Country Club ahead of the U.S. Open this week, from the merchandise tents, which really is set up more like a store — to a practice putting green, and then the driving range where many golfers were working on their swing.

The walkway to the driving range was a popular spot for a lot of people, especially kids, to hang out and try to get autographs from their favorite golfers.

Channel 11 spoke to a few kids who were working to collect as many autographs as they could — and trying soak in all of the fun of being around the pro golfers.

“Just watching them putt and getting autographs and stuff,” Charlie Depascale, 12, said.

“I’ve got Andrew Novak, Evan Beck, and Doug Ghim!” said Delanie Gallaher, 12. “It’s really fun seeing all the golfers and stuff like that and it’s as really cool environment! We’re really excited to get out here and watch these golfers play golf!”

