Kids can visit Heinz History Center for free through Dec. 31

PITTSBURGH — Kids can visit the Heinz History Center for free during the holiday season.

The Heinz History Center announced it’s extending free admission for kids through Dec. 31. The offer is valid at the History Center and the Fort Pitt Museum.

During this season, an exhibit steeped with nostalgia returns to the Heinz History Center.

On Nov. 18, the Holiday Exhibition, A Very Merry Pittsburgh, opens. It features collections of family keepsakes, artifacts, film and other imagery showing how major winter holidays like Christmas and Kwanzaa have been celebrated in the region. It also has nostalgic artifacts from popular department stores like Kaufmanns and a selection of vintage toys.

There are also several opportunities to see and take photos with Santa in the A Very Merry Pittsburgh exhibit. There is no additional charge to visit and take a photo with Santa.

