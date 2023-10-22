Kids celebrate Halloween early during CitiParks “Trick-or-Treat” in Highland Park

PITTSBURGH — Kids got to put their Halloween costumes on early for CitiParks Annual “Trick or Treat” in Highland Park.

Witches, superheroes, ghosts and even Super Mario came out to the Bud Harris Cycling track to kick off the festivities.

Kids were able to decorate pumpkins, ride their bikes and play games for free.

CitiParks offered spare bikes to kids who were unable to bring their own.

“This is one of our favorite family days at CitiParks,” said Director Kathryn Vargas. “It is also a great opportunity to visit this unique venue where the kids can pedal their hearts out and have tons of fun along the way!”

Judges also rated the costumes during a contest.

Trick-or-Treat will be held in Pittsburgh on Oct. 31 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

